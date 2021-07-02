SNCC rounds up six months of new perspectives

In the latest newsletter, Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce rounds up the past six months of new perspectives with an update on their activities during that time.

The Chamber’s objective is to promote the development of business relations between Singapore and Norway, with a particular focus in creating relevant platforms to exchange ideas and network.

SNCC’s six months of new perspectives reads:

We started the year with a webinar with an update on the US-China relations and its effects on Southeast Asia, where Ambassador Svein Sæther and commentator and journalist Jan Arild Snoen shared their perspectives.

In April Ambassador to Singapore, Anita Nergaard, Ambassador to ASEAN, Morten Høglund, Innovation Norway Singapore and the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore (NBAS) gave us a status update on ASEAN as one of the busiest Business Regions in the world, and its importance for Norwegian Business.

In June we partnered up with NBAS on their segment during Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now conference: “Asian #ACTION – Partnering with Singapore to reach decarbonization goals” (access the recording here). As before we are planning for yet another Asia Podium during Nor-Shipping in January.

Our latest webinar was held 17 June – more info on the webinar and how to access the recording below.

In August we are partnering with our members Norway Health Tech and Innovation Norway who are setting up a webinar on health tech opportunities in Singapore, more on how to register below.

Join SNCC’s business network here