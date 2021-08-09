NBAS share Singapore appraisal for Norwegian Ambassador Anita Nergaard

As Norwegian Ambassador Anita Nergaard is ending her tenure in Singapore at the end of August, managing director at Temasek’s development office, Andrew Tan, expressed gratitude for Ambassador Norgaard’s great effort to promote Norway-Singapore ties in a LinkedIn post this week, the Norwegian Business Association Singapore writes in a recent update.

Further NBAS shared that Andrew Tan and his wife, Deputy Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, and oncoming CEO of Economic Development Board, Jacqueline Poh, attended a private farewell dinner for the ambassador.

“To know more about the ambassador’s experiences during her four-year stint in Singapore, and to learn why she thinks there has never been a better time to look to South East Asia for business opportunities – click here to listen to NBAS talks #10,” NBAS writes.