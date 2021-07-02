Help preserve the Danish Church Thailand

The Danish Church Thailand need your help!

For the past 18 months, it has been difficult to fundraise the necessary finances needed to run the Danish Church in Thailand and have a Danish priest onsite. The Danish Church is a part of the Danish national church under the Danish Seamen’s Church Abroad and the Church is present in Thailand at the service of Danish families and Scandinavians living in or visiting Thailand.

The Danish priest Christa Lund Herum is onsite and present in hard situations regarding Danes in Thailand.

She assists when fatal accidents happen, visits inmates in prison, Danes in the hospital and she has conversations with relatives in Denmark who can not visit their distressed family in Thailand. In the event of natural disasters and other unforeseen tragedies, she, as a priest, is also part of the Danish emergency preparedness work and support from which all Danes can seek help.

The Danish Church Thailand is reaching out to the community because they need your support to be able to continue the important work.

For emergency fundraising in the coming months, the Danish Church Thailand has set up a fundraiser on DSUK’s BetterNow page, where you can support with a one-time payment. Donate now here.

You can also redirect your church tax in Denmark to the Danish Church in Thailand via this link here.

In addition, the Danish Church in Thailand is also launching a so-called donor campaign where people interested in preserving the church can sign up for a fixed monthly donation.

Besides assisting and supporting when things are hard, the Danish Church Thailand is also planning several exciting activities in the coming months such as services, church lunches, and Wednesday cafes. As something new, the church will also be hosting theme nights, pub quizzes & singing evenings, and much more from the fall.

So support if you can and help the church continue the important work they do in Thailand.