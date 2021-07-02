Finland invites the Philippines to join the Global School Feeding Coalition

The Global School Meals Coalition is an alliance that aims to improve the nutrition, health, and education of vulnerable children throughout the world. The initiative seeks to ensure that every child has access to a healthy meal in school by 2030.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Malina, Finland and France are co-chairing the task force and working group, and together with UN organizations, they are inviting the Philippines to join this coalition.

The Embassy of Finland in Manila shares that a team meeting recently took place between some of the actors. A school meal is sometimes the main incentive for a child to attend class and the school feeding coalition will involve development agencies, donors, the private sector, and civil society organizations to support governments as they resume and increase school feeding initiatives.