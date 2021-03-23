SNCC Webinar – Update from Singapore and the surrounding Region

Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce invites to Webinar on updates from Singapore and the surrounding Region 15 April. The invitation reads:

One year after the worst pandemic in modern history broke out, what is the situation in one of the busiest business regions in the world? How have the economies in Singapore and the ASEAN region sustained the setback, and how has Norwegian business been doing?

Join us for an update from Singapore and the surrounding Region; we are pleased to invite you to our upcoming webinar 15 April at 08.30-10.00 Norwegian time.

Webinar details

Date: 15 April, 08.30-10.00 Norwegian time

Registration: Register through Zoom within 10 April

Panelists

H.E. Anita Nergaard,

Ambassador of Norway to Singapore

H.E. Morten Høglund

Ambassador of Norway to ASEAN

Mr. Pål Kastmann

Head of Innovation Norway’s Singapore office

Mr. Leonard Stornes

President of the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore (NBAS)

Mr. Erik Borgen

Chairman of Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (moderator)