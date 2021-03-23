Norsk Solar will deliver largest single-client rooftop solar PV systems in Vietnam

On 16 March 2021 Norwegian Honorary Consul Arild Haugan in Ho Chi Minh City attended the signing ceremony of a long-term energy off-take agreement between Norway-headquartered Norsk Solar Vietnam and Central Retail in Vietnam. Under this agreement, Norsk Solar Vietnam will be providing its Client one of the largest single-client rooftop solar PV systems in Vietnam with a capacity of over 11 MW.

Norway is one of the world’s pioneers in developing a solar PV (photovoltaic) industry, and its renewable energy companies, with extensive experience and advanced technologies are eager to cooperate with local partners in Vietnam in this sector.