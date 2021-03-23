Business in Asia, Energy, Norway, Sustainability, Vietnam

Norsk Solar will deliver largest single-client rooftop solar PV systems in Vietnam

Honorary Consul Arild Haugan (back) at the Signing Ceremony.

On 16 March 2021 Norwegian Honorary Consul Arild Haugan in Ho Chi Minh City attended the signing ceremony of a long-term energy off-take agreement between Norway-headquartered Norsk Solar Vietnam and Central Retail in Vietnam. Under this agreement, Norsk Solar Vietnam will be providing its Client one of the largest single-client rooftop solar PV systems in Vietnam with a capacity of over 11 MW.

Norway is one of the world’s pioneers in developing a solar PV (photovoltaic) industry, and its renewable energy companies, with extensive experience and advanced technologies are eager to cooperate with local partners in Vietnam in this sector.

