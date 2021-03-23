Learn Swedish with SwedCham HK – courses starts 7 April 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has announced beginner level Swedish language courses which start on 7 April. The announcement reads:

Do you, your staff or anyone you know want to learn Swedish? Do you have interest in Sweden? Do you have a connection to Sweden, whether that being working for a Swedish company or have a Swedish partner?

Join our 10 evening sessions! Whether you would like to be able to introduce yourself, pronounce IKEA furniture the right way or just hold day-to-day conversations – this course is a good start!

Do not miss this chance and spread this information to anyone you might think would be interested in this course!

Are you interested in a tailor made Swedish course for your company? Please contact chamber@swedcham.com.hk.

This course is held by Malin Moberg, an educated and licensed (both in Sweden and in Hong Kong) language teacher. She has been teaching Swedish since 2003 and since 2016 in Hong Kong. The content of the course will be based on the participants knowledge and wishes.