SNCC welcomes new Board members Pia Meling and Finn Bjørnstad

The Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce has proudly presented two new board members, Pia Meling and Finn Bjørnstad in the past week.

Pia Meling is the Managing Director of Greig Green, a world-leading ship recycling and sustainability services company based in Oslo, Norway, focusing on helping customers achieving sustainable end-of-life for their vessels and rigs.

Pia Meling has broad management experience from shipping and the maritime industry through working with large cooperations such as Klaveness, Wilhelmsen Ships Service and Clean Marine.

Pia serves on various boards: TECO 2030 ASA (a maritime engineering company with a focus on a cleaner environment), logistics provider Westport AS, Singapore-Norway Chamber of Commerce and she is also a member of the Ocean portfolio board in The Research Council of Norway.

Finn Bjørnstad is the Managing Partner in Wikborg Rein, an international law firm headquartering in Oslo, Norway, recognized by Chambers and Partners and Legal 500. In Wikborg Rein, Finn is part of the firm’s Shipping Offshore practice and his overall main areas of practice are, among others, financing and purchase/sale of ships and offshore vessels and project finance for different assets in Norway and abroad.

Although Wikborg Rein’s roots are in shipping, today, the firm spezializes in additional industries such as offshore, banking finance, energy and natural resources.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SingaporeNorwayChamberofCommerce/