SNCC webinar: DNV energy transition outlook 

The Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to their upcoming webinar titled ‘DNV energy transition outlook’ on 17 June.

More about the webinar:

Discover the new energy normal

In a world changed by the Covid-19 pandemic, DNV believes it is more important than ever to understand our energy future.

We invite you to our upcoming webinar where Sverre Alvik, Director of the Energy Transition Programme will present findings from DNV’s recent Energy Transition Outlook, with special emphasis on Southeast Asia.

Sverre Alvik will also share his perspective on the recent IEA Net-Zero by 2050 report.

Sverre Alvik is Programme Director for the Energy Transition research program in DNV and Project Director for DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook. He has a Master’s degree in Naval Architecture from NTNU in Norway from 1997 and more than 20 years of experience from working in DNV.

His main experience is with the Energy and the Maritime industry, where he has worked with strategy and politics, marketing and sales, project management and research & innovation, and where he also has written several papers and presentations. For the last six years, he has been heading up DNV’s global research work on the energy transition.

