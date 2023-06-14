Spotify fined $5m for breaching GDPR rules

The Swedish music streaming giant Spotify was on Tuesday, June 13, fined 58 million Swedish kronor ($5.4 million). The fine is for not properly informing users on how its user data is being used. This is according to Swedish authorities.

“As a result of the shortcomings identified, the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection’s (IMY) is imposing a fine of 58 million kronor on the company,“ the authority said.

Under the rules of the European data protection act GDPR, users have a right to know what data a company has about an individual and how that data is being used.

IMY stated that while Spotify did hand out the data it had when requested by an individual, the company had not been sufficiently specific as to how that data was being used.

“Since the information provided by Spotify has been unclear, it has been difficult for individuals to understand how their personal data is processed ,“ the IMY said.

The streaming service passed 500 million monthly active users in April, with 210 million paying subscribers.

Source: Yahoo.com