Spotify collabs with Finnish artist and Finnair airline on their new music playlist

Sweden-based streaming platform, Spotify, has collaborated with a Finnish artist, Perttu, and Finnair airline to create a new music playlist for passengers to listen to during their travels.

As the producer, Perttu said his inspiration in working on the project was the airline’s relaxing boarding music.

According to ARGS, the playlist aims to capture the essence of Nordic culture, focusing on a minimalistic sound which creates an atmosphere of space, calm and relaxation.

Therefore, all Finnair’s passengers could now have their safe flight as well as enjoy the soothing soundtracks of the new Spoti-fly soundtrack.

Source: https://airlinergs.com/spoti-fly-with-finnairs-new-playlist/