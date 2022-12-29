Spotify and VICE Media joins in content partnership in Indonesia

Spotify presented its prodcution of a series of five Spotify Original Video Podcasts “reflecting Indonesia’s vibrant and diverse music, youth and cultural scenes” in cooperation with VICE Media Group, the Canadian-American magazine focusing on lifestyle, art, culture and news/politics.

VICE has 10 million monthly users in the Asian country of which more than 86% are between 16 and 34 years of age.

The five video podcasts will include three daily and two weekly video podcasts and are created and produced by VICE Media’s team in Jakarta.

Spotify stated the series will cover today’s hottest topics such as current and emerging Indonesian musicians, artists, and movie stars, the latest music news and trends, and what young Indonesians think of their country and their place in society.

Nilesh Zaveri, Managing Director of VICE Media Group APAC, said VICE is trusted by young audiences to deliver a perspective on today’s music and culture.

– This exclusive partnership with Spotify represents a significant opportunity to create distinctive video podcast content for Indonesia’s youth, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities to bring the VICE brand to more audiences, across media platforms throughout Asia, said Zaveri

The daily video podcasts will include “The Daily Fix”, hosted by Indonesian hip-hop artist Laze, covering the latest music news and updates with nostalgic moments from Indonesian music; “WTF” – short for Wow Ternyata Faktual – showcasing real-life, true stories hosted by influencer, singer and model, Sailormoney; “Soundcheck”, hosted by rapper Basboi, recommending the newest Indonesian artists and bands based on various topics.

Meanwhile, the weekly video podcasts will include “Census Nusantara”, hosted by content creator Fathia Izzati and singer Raka Ibrahim, in which Indonesia’s youth share their thoughts on the country they live in and who they are as people; “Indo-pop”, featured by artists and prominent figures from Indonesia’s pop culture scene and hosted by rapper Basboi.

The five new video podcasts are only available on Spotify

Source: https://newsroom.spotify.com/2022-12-20/5-video-podcasts-from-vice-media-group-are-coming-to-spotify-in-southeast-asia/