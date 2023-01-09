Sudden change on Covid-19 restriction in Thailand affects tourism

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry suddenly announced a new requirement for all international travelers on Saturday, 7 January 2023, to show proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccinations before boarding flights to Thailand in response to China’s end of Zero-Covid-19 policy and reopening its border.

Following the announcement, the tourism business associations in Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi submitted a petition to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to reconsider the new rule as it could affect the country’s attempt to restore the tourist industry and create damages to many tour companies, both in Thailand and abroad.

According to The Bangkok Post, tour companies in Scandinavia said they were not able to inform their customers in time about the requirement. The companies had to cancel the tickets and issue refunds, causing damage to the business.

Also, similar complaints were heard from tour agencies in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Russia.

The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yuthasak Supasorn said the Ministry of Public Health’s committee will further discuss the Covid-19 restrictions and the possibility of relaxing them today, 9 January 2023.

