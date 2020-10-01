Danish missions in China closing for National Holiday

The Danish Embassy in Beijing and the Consulates General in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing will be closed on Thursday 1 October, Friday 2 October and Monday 5 October, due to the National Holiday. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, 6 October.

The Danish visa application centers across China will be closed Thursday 1 October, Friday 2 October and Monday 5 October and resume business on Tuesday the 6 October.

In case of consular emergency, please call the switchboards of Embassy at +86 (10) 8532 9900, or Consulate General in Shanghai at +86 (21) 8025 0600, or Consulate General in Guangzhou at +86 (20) 2829 7300, or Consulate General in Chongqing at +86 (23) 6372 6600, where you will be re-directed to the 24/7 call center at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs