Stockholm Environmental Institute and Mekong River Commission sign MoU

The thinktank Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and the inter-governmental Mekong River Commission (MRC) have signed an agreement to collaborate on addressing water and natural resource challenges in the Mekong Region. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 21 March 2024 paving the way for the two parties to share their expertise and networks to address the complex challenges of the Mekong River, including water management between multiple countries and effective climate change action.

They will collaborate on engaging in relevant regional and international events with the goal of creating an atmosphere of learning and sharing knowledge. Furthermore, they will do joint studies and projects on transboundary water cooperation, decision support tools, groundwater management, and early warning systems. The agreement will last until March 2029.

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) has supported its member countries Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam in developing and managing the Lower Mekong River Basin and minimising the harmful effects on environment and livelihoods. The Stockholm Environmental Institute (SEI) is international non-profit research and policy organization based in Sweden, which works with environmental and development challenges. SEI also has a regional center in Bangkok.

The Mekong River is being transformed as a result of industrialisation and economic growth. Hydropower on the river has created new challenges for countries in the Lower Mekong River Basin, which include both environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity. The loss of biodiversity is an issue for the 70 million people, who rely on the Mekong River for food. Furthermore, there is a risk of climate change worsening floods and droughts. The Mekong River flows through China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam

Sources: sei.org & mrcmekong.org