Stranded Swedish tourist got rescued by Royal Thai Navy Rescue team

On 13th December 2019 around 4pm, the Royal Thai Navy security centre in Koh Chang received a call from a Swedish traveller, Ms. Jenica Angelica Berg that 2 of her relatives were stranded on an island 4 miles away from Koh Chang.

Vice admiral Sittinun Smaanrak, Naval Commander Region 1, sent his request to Commander in chief Kongkrit Homtalob, Chief of the navy security centre to immediately prepare a rescue team and a dinghy to find the stranded travelers.

Once the team arrived on the east side of Koh Yuak, they found 2 Swedish men with cuts from seashells on their feet. The team applied first aid clean up to their wounds and sent the Swedes back to their accommodation in Koh Chang.

On their way back, Mr. Claes-Goran Edberg and Mr. John Oriver Edberg told the royal navy rescue team that earlier this morning they hired a speedboat to go to Koh Yuak for a snorkelling trip with their friends but had an argument, so their friends took the speedboat back and stranded them there.

Luckily their phone had battery left so he called his sibling, Ms.Jenica Angelica Berg to seek help with the Royal Navy Security Centre.