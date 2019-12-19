Phillippines air force considering Swedish Saab Gripen Jas39 to boost national air defence system

The Philippines’ Defense Secretary, Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in the evening of 16th December that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) is evaluating two kinds of multirole fighter (MRF) aircraft, one from Sweden and another from the United States to boost the national air defense system. .

The Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a light single engine MRF with speeds of up to Mach 2.0, armed with a 20-mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with rockets, missiles, bombs and surveillance equipment.



The American General Dynamics F-16V also has a top speed of Mach 2.0 with the same armament of a 20mm cannon, and can likewise carry bombs, missiles and sensors.

The acquisition of Multirole fighter (MRF) jets is part of the revised Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program horizon two, which is aimed at procuring more equipment for the country’s external defence, according to Philippines Daily Inquirers.

The MRF are expected to beef up the Philippine Air Force fleet of 12 South Korean-made FA-50PH light combat aircraft.