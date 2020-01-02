Danish architecture studio created a Christmas theme park and filled Central Embassy Bangkok with the spirit of the season

Danish architecture studio BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) together with Central Embassy mall, home of selected luxury brands in Bangkok are giving back joy to their visitors with a Christmas-themed architectural park and the world longest Christmas ribbon to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Big studio was originally started in Copenhagen. Their creative works of art started from Bjarke Ingels and Julien De Smedt who established PLOT in Copenhagen in January 2001, as a focus for their architectural practice. Ingels established BIG in late 2005 after he and De Smedt closed down PLOT. This drew acclaim for its first completed commission, the Mountain, a residential project in Copenhagen which had been started by PLOT. Over the next couple of years, BIG’s projects included a waste to energy plant which doubles as a ski-slope in Copenhagen, Denmark.

With their creativity brought about many more projects world wide. Currently their Christmas theme park is on display at Central Embassy Bangkok from 22nd November – 5th January 2020.