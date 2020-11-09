The Norwegian embassy Manila and Singapore announced ‘Open by appointment only’

Given the strict measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in the Philippines, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila announced on 3 November 2020 that the embassy will only open to visitors with a prior appointment. A similar message was posted on the Norwegian embassy’s website for Singapore.

Call or email the Embassy to make an appointment. It is not possible to bring friends or family to the Embassy, unless they also need consular assistance. A limited number of people will be admitted at the time.

Priority will be given to Norwegian travelers needing assistance and to urgent inquiries. Norwegian citizens are asked to please contact the Embassy by e-mail (emb.manila@mfa.no), alternatively by phone +63 (0) 2 5317 2700. In Singapore, the e-mail is consular.singapore@mfa.no

For safety and health protocols, we kindly ask that visitors follow these guidelines:

– No mask, no entry

– No face shield, no entry

– You cannot be sick or have symptoms of Covid-19, like: fever, cough, flu/cold etc.

All applications for visitor visas or residence permits to Norway from the Philippines are processed by the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, which is a regional hub for the whole Southeast Asia for these types of cases. Please contact the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok (email: visa.bangkok@mfa.no), or VFS Global, https://visa.vfsglobal.com/phl/en/nor, if you have questions about visas or residence permits.

For Singapore, more informationis posted here