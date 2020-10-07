Government of Denmark launched Global Climate Action Strategy

The Danish government launched on 1 October 2020 its new global climate action strategy “A Green and Sustainable World” setting the direction for Denmark’s international climate efforts over the years ahead.

In the fight against climate change, Denmark has set the goal to reduce its emissions by 70% in 2030 and to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

It is the first of its kind for Denmark and encompasses foreign-, development- and trade policy. Denmark will work to increase global climate ambition, reduce global emissions, strengthen focus on adaptation and sustainable development, shift financial flows and investments from black to green, and collaborate with the private sector on green solutions.

