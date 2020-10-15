Study in Sweden organizing the largest virtual education fair for global students

Study in Sweden team has announced that the Swedish Institute is organising a series of virtual fairs over the coming weeks for students interested in studying in Sweden. The virtual fairs will feature representatives from 24 Swedish universities, which makes the events the largest ever education promotion activity for Sweden.

China: Friday 16 October from 10am CEST / 4pm CST.

East & South East Asia: Wednesday 21 October from 11am CEST / 4pm ICT / 5pm PHST / 6pm KST / 6pm JST

