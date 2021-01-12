TSCC’s networking event on 14 January postponed until further notice



he Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce announced that with the new wave of the pandemic, the risks have been increased. In the interest of health and safety, the event originally scheduled for 14 January has been postponed until further notice.

A new date will be set once the situation has improved and it has become safe to hold physical events again. Please stay tuned for the updated events programme!

We hope that everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you very much for your support of TSCC activities and events.

Cheers!

TSCC Team