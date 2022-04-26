Swedish auto group, Volvo, delivers first batch of XC40 electric SUV’s in Malaysia

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) delivered its first batch of Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, or XC40 EV for short, to its Malaysian buyers last weekend.

According to news reports, sixty-five XC40 EVs were distributed nationwide in Malaysia as the Swedish automaker cruised into its electric future in the country.

It is the first ever fully electric car to be assembled locally in Malaysia and is the third CKD XC40 variant; also reportedly bound for further Asean exports.

This EV sports 2 electric motors and can do the century sprint in 4.9 seconds, making it the quickest accelerating Volvo SUV on the market currently, according to media reports.

The company has pledged to be completely climate-neutral by 2040.