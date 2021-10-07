Swedcham China host webinar on travel and immigration policies 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to their upcoming webinar on travel and immigration policies – updates, trends, and implications on 14 October.

More about the event:

The current global pandemic has fundamentally impacted immigration and other policies worldwide causing limited mobility across the globe. China has been no exception and continues to restrict most foreign immigration entering the country, having a major impact on many aspects of individuals and foreign companies in China.

The landscape of immigration policies is continuously updated and it is therefore essential to follow along in travel and immigration announcements including key drivers, trends, themes, and political, economic, and cultural factors that influence the playing field.

SwedCham China is happy to invite you to a webinar on the 14th of October where Jenny Wang, Senior Manager, Fragomen will go through the current policies, practices, and recent updates on travel and immigration policies so that you and your company can stay on top of the changes.

The webinar will give you a good understanding of the current situation within travel and immigration and a forward-looking indication of what companies and individuals can expect.

The webinar will touch upon topics such as:

Entry ban regulations

Entry ban exemptions and interpretation

Implications to different stakeholders (e.g. employer, employee, employee’s family members).

Please be aware that as the immigration situation is very fluid we reserve ourselves for any potential change or addition to the event content. You are welcome to direct any questions you might have in advance during the registration process.

