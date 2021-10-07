Norwegian seafood exports grow in value by NOK 7.9 billion – strongest growth in Asia

Never before has Norwegian seafood exports attained a higher value for the first nine months of the year, the Norwegian seafood Council announces. So far this year, seafood exports have totaled NOK 84.7 billion, which corresponds to a growth in value of 10 percent, or NOK 7.9 billion, when measured against the same period last year.

“This is our strongest quarterly result of all time, and everything is pointing towards 2021 being a record year for Norwegian seafood exports”, says Renate Larsen, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

In the third quarter, exports amounted to NOK 31 billion, an increase of 33 percent compared with the previous quarter. Renate Larsen points out that a gradual reopening of the markets has boosted demand for Norwegian seafood and contributed to growth in the third quarter.

“When it comes to market development, we have seen the strongest growth in exports to Asia, where countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand have really opened their eyes to Norwegian seafood. In addition, we see very good export growth to the USA and Italy, says Renate Larsen.

After a tight start to the year compared to last year, export value has picked up speed in the second and third quarters. This has happened despite the Norwegian krone strengthening over the year, which has made Norwegian seafood more expensive to buy in the global market.