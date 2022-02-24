Work in Finland is now hiring from Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong

Work in Finland works in the healthcare business connecting Asian jobseekers to European companies and are now hiring from Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Healthcare Staffing Solutions will now give an opportunity for FREE online lessons for Finnish language and practical nursing. For this program, they will take 30 students from Thailand, 30 students from Singapore, and 20 students from Hong Kong.

If students pass the program, they will be provided with a contract and VISA to work in Finland in elderly care. Within the studies, the Finnish language level and the Practical nurse exam are covered.

The next group starts on 20 or 28 February 2022.

Find more information:

