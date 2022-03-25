Learn more about Metaverse Beyond the Hype: Unleashing the Potential of Augmented Reality

Metaverse? VR-glasses? Not really sure what everyone is talking about, or do you want to learn more?

SwedCham and FinnCham, together with Immersal, invite you to join their upcoming webinar “Metaverse Beyond the Hype: Unleashing the Potential of Augmented Reality” on March 31 at 3-4.15 PM.

More about the event, SwedCham HK writes:

Gartner predicts 25% of people will spend at least one hour per day in the metaverse by 2026. What is your plan to become part of the transition or are you late already?

Welcome to our webinar to learn what metaverse is (and if it really is the next big thing) and what Augmented Reality (AR) trends to keep an eye on for 2022 are.

Furthermore, we will hear practical examples from two of Asia’s leading telcos, Hong Kong’s PCCW-HKT and Japan’s Rakuten: how are they using AR and what are the benefits the new technology offers to them and their partners?

Event program:

AR Trends in 2022 and Beyond, Matias Koski, GM Global Sales at Immersal

Use Cases of Augmented Reality: Smoother Field Service and Better Customer Engagement, Chung Ng, SVP (Technology, Strategy, & Development), PCCW-Hong Kong Telecom

How Rakuten Mobile Took Stadium Spectator Experience to the Next Level with AR, Kelvin Cheng, R&D Manager, Rakuten Mobile

Q&A

Moderated by Ivy Shum, President of Hong Kong Association for VR AR

Find more information and sign up here