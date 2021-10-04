SwedCham Academy invites to online course on Leadership in times of change 

The SwedCham Academy invites you to an online course on leadership in times of change on 12 October.

More about the event:

Being a leader has never been more challenging than it is today. With a pandemic going on, employees working from anywhere and with constant change around us. How are others coping with all challenges, and which tools can you use yourself to develop your leadership skills?

SwedCham China is glad to partner up with SwedCham Hong Kong, to welcome you to join this tailor-made leadership course with Peter Lysell from Sharing Insight.

You will during 3 sessions get valuable knowledge and inspiration on how to develop your leadership so that it fits into the world we are now living in. The world around us is changing and we will need to change as well to adapt to the new future. A leadership assessment is also included in the course.

Find more information and sign up here