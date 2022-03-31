Pattaya Police: Drunk Finn was not pushed by a guard but fell over on his own outside bar

Earlier this week, Local media reported that 47-year-old Toni Mikael from Finland was pushed by a guard outside a Pattaya bar and fell to the ground. Later, however, Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said that Toni Mikeal was not pushed by anyone and that he was simply too drunk so he fell over.

Pattaya News writes that the incident reportedly happened outside Cobra Lounge on Thappraya Soi 5 around 10 pm on 27 March. According to Pattaya police, a thorough investigation shows that Toni Mikeal was extremely drunk and fell over on his own. No guard assaulted him, the police chief said.

Toni suffered a bloody head wound from the fall and police on the scene tried to help him up but it was apparently too painful for Toni who cried in pain. Police also tried to stop a few news photographers from taking pictures of the Finn, saying they were protecting the city’s reputation.