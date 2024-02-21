Discussion on AI and Creative Tech at SwedCham Hong Kong

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong is hosting an event about the impact of AI and Creative Tech together with Already Tomorrow, BluAI and CanCham. The event will be followed by a mingle where attendees can have a drink and discuss the topics further.

There are no requirements for attendees to know anything about AI or Creative Tech. It is completely fine as long as the curiosity is there.

The event is a part of the series “Tech Talks”, and the panel consists of the following people: Julie Page, General manager of Camden, Celia Ding, founder of BrightPath Limited, Kevin Pereira, Managing Director of Blu Artificial Intelligence, Anders Lundholm, HR Expert, and Katarina Ivarsson, Founder of Already Tomorrow.

The event will take place on 26 February 2024 at 6.30 pm. To 9 pm.

Source: SwedCham website