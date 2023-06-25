Sweden abandons 100% renewable energy goal

The Swedish parliament officially abandoned its 100% renewable energy target to meet net-zero by 2045 this week. Instead, the country is now looking to build more nuclear reactors.

“We need more electricity production. We need clean electricity and we need a stable energy system,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in parliament.

Observers said the decision implicitly acknowledges the low quality of unstable wind and solar. It shows a general collapse of confidence in the renewable energy agenda pioneered in the Nordic countries.

British lobby group Net Zero Watch, which describes the net zero roadmaps of Western nations as ‘utopian and unsustainable,’ welcomed the move.

“The net zero plans envisioned by the International Energy Agency (IEA) are dangerously expensive and will result in painful reductions in living standards for all but the richest,” Net Zero Watch stated. In that regard, Sweden came to the only logical conclusion, it said.

Around 98% of electricity in Sweden is already generated from hydro, nuclear and wind.

