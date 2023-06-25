Global gender gap index reports progress in Thailand and the Philippines

This year’s Global gender gap index shows that Thailand has significantly improved on gender equality in the category of educational attainment. The country is ranked 61st, which is up from 92nd last year. With this improvement, the country’s overall position is now 74th.

The same report shows, that the Philippines has become better at addressing gender equality, ranking 16th place among 146 countries, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023.

The Global Gender Gap Index, by the World Economic Forum, annually evaluates the current state and benchmarks of evolution in gender parity across four key areas, economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment.

Highest in education attainment

The Philippines, which ranked 19th in 2022, gained a parity score of 0.791. The parity score is the level of progress toward gender equality. A parity score of 1 indicates full parity.

In this latest edition, the assessment of 146 economies indicates that no one fully achieved gender parity.

The Philippines scored the highest in education attainment, with a score of 0.999. However, it scored the lowest in political empowerment with 0.409 points.

Still, East Asia and the Pacific has the second-lowest score in educational attainment with 95.5%. Thailand and Cambodia are the only two countries in the region which gained 1 percentage-point in the category.

Thailand also improved parity in secondary education enrollment, whereas Cambodia witnessed a greater increase in the learning rate and enrollment in primary and tertiary education. China, Laos and Indonesia had the lowest score in the region.

Scandinavian countries as the most gender-equal countries worldwide

Although the overall scores for East Asia declined and the progress towards parity is stagnating, several Scandinavian countries have narrowed the gender gap by at least 80%.

Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden, respectively, were named as the most gender-equal countries worldwide.

For 14 years, Iceland has remained in the top position, as their gender gap has closed by 91.2%. The other global top four is Norway (87.9%), Finland (86.3%) and Sweden (81.5%).

The report also shows that, at the current rate of global progress, it will take 131 years to close the gender gap.

Source: thaipbsworld.com