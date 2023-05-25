More than 50 percent of the Chinese are prepared to go to war against Taiwan

A new study by researchers from the University of Singapore shows that 55% of all Chinese surveyed are in favor of an ‘armed reunification’ with Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that a military action may be necessary at some point, since the Chinese maintain that Taiwan is part of China.

A recent survey by the Global Taiwan Institute showed that 61% of Americans are ready for the country to support Taiwan with military aid if the Chinese come.

Earlier this week, Swedish legislators urged the Swedish government and the EU to provide military for Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion.

Source: bt.dk