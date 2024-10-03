Norway Vietnam energy support expands

On October 2, 2024, Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken met with Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Finance, Vo Thanh Hung, to discuss key financial and energy topics. Ambassador Solbakken pledged USD 250 million through the Norwegian Investment Fund, Norfund, to support Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Their discussions focused on Vietnam’s micro financing policies and collaborative energy transition efforts. Ambassador Solbakken emphasized Norway’s commitment to sustainable development in Vietnam, highlighting strategic partnerships to enhance energy solutions. This meeting is a key example of Norway Vietnam energy support in action.

Representatives from Abler Nordic, a Norwegian fund management company, joined the ambassador. Abler Nordic plans to invest actively in Vietnam’s micro financing sector. Their goal is to increase credit access for vulnerable groups, ensuring inclusive economic progress aligns with Norway Vietnam energy support principles.

This dialogue reinforces the growing partnership between Norway and Vietnam. It underscores a shared commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable energy transition, ensuring that no community is left behind.

Source: Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi