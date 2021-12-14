Ambassador Sillasen: Health is important

In celebration of the International Universal Health Coverage Day on 12 December, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines looked back at the insightful discussion on the future of health at the Nordic Ambassadors Forum held on 9 December in the Philippines.

During the Forum, Ambassador Grete Sillasen emphasized that “Health is important. Any modern, responsible state needs to take the health of its population into consideration.”

Ambassador Sillasen also presented Denmark’s sustainable and universal health strategy – a shared approach among the Nordic countries. With the ongoing implementation of #UHC in the Philippines, Ambassador Sillasen emphasized the need for multi-sectoral collaboration and the streamlining of health processes in the country for the UHC strategy to succeed, the Embassy said.

Along with Ambassador Sillasen in the forum were Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg, Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö, Norwegian Ambassador Bjørn Jahnsen, and HIMAP Chairman Jeff Williams. The event was organized by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.