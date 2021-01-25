King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has been Covid-19 vaccinated

On 20 January 2021 Sweden.se released a statement regarding Covid-19 vaccines that said:

“Just like many other countries around the world, Sweden has started vaccinating people against Covid-19. Sweden’s HM King Carl XVI Gustaf got his jab the other day.”

“At present, the Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have been approved in Sweden. Vaccination is voluntary. It’s estimated that all adults in Sweden will have been offered the vaccine by the end of June. Around 150,000 people have been vaccinated so far.”