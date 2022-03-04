Finnish Foreign Correspondents Programmme is open to applications from Filipino journalists 

Have you ever wondered about Finnish society and the Finnish way of life? If you’re a young journalist or social media influencer, you might have a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime Finnish experience.

ThisisFinland’s 2022 Foreign Correspondents Programme is an excellent opportunity for young journalists in the Philippines and the program is now accepting applications.

ThisisFINLAND’s Foreign Correspondents’ programme will be held again from June 5 to 11, 2022. During the week, you will find out about inspiring Finnish solutions for reaching carbon neutrality, Finland’s human-rights-based foreign policy, and equality in Finnish society, not to mention pristine nature, sauna customs, and vibrant urban culture.

Send your application to the Embassy of Finland in Manila by 20 March.

Find more information about the programme and the application process here