SG-Sweden experts will discuss ‘The future of electric mobility’ on 17 March

12 March 2021 – Are you curious on how we are able to change #transportation landscapes by adopting electric mobility?

Join SGInnovate and Embassy of Sweden in Singapore as they bring together speakers from the transport field who will discuss the future of electric mobility and the synergies and differences between overseas markets.

Programme:

4:00pm – 4:10pm:

• Opening Remarks by Dr Lim Jui, CEO, SGInnovate and H.E. Niclas Kvarnström, Ambassador of Sweden to Singapore

4:10pm – 5:00pm: Panel Discussion and Q&A with:

• Andrew Chan, Managing Director of Transport – Singapore, Grab

• Nirupa Chander, Managing Director – Singapore, Hitachi ABB Power Grids

• Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar

• Jan Pettersson, Director, Swedish Transport Administration

• Moderator: Katarina Brud, Director, MobilityXLab

Date: 17 March 2021 Wednesday

Time: 4:00pm – 5:00pm (Singapore Time / UTC+8)

