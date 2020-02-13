Sweden to help combat corruption in Cambodia

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) signed a three-year agreement with Transparency International Cambodia (TI Cambodia) on 11 February 2020. The agreement grants TI Cambodia 25.5 million Swedish Krona ($2.65 million) to help combat corruption in the Cambodian kingdom.

“EU and Sweden will work with partner institutions in Cambodia to strengthen the demand for and practice of transparency and accountability in the Kingdom’s public sector,” the Swedish Embassy in Cambodia says.

“The partnership between Cambodia and Sweden allows TI Cambodia to create awareness around corruption as a development challenge in the Cambodian society,” adds the Embassy.

According to The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency’s senior education adviser Magnus Saemundsson, transparency in decision-making, resource placement and service delivery are very important for a democracy and the protection of human rights.

The executive director for TI Cambodia Preap Kol is firm in wanting to increase transparency though evidence-based advocacy, dialogue and civic engagement, as it is fundamental to the anti-corruption effort in Cambodia, reports the Phnom Penh Post.

“Cambodia is still suffering from political corruption. We believe the generous financial support from Sida will help Cambodia to the next level of development,” the executive director says.

Source: the Phnom Penh Post