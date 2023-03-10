Norwegian Cruise Line deploys three ships to the Asia Pacific

Norwegian Cruise Line is installing three ships to the Asia Pacific in 2024 and 2025. Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky are set to sail Asian routes, while Norwegian Spirit will return to Australia and New Zealand.

The ships Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky will both be making their first ever visits to Asia, offering an eight-month season from October 2024 to May 2025. Both ships fit around 2000 passengers, offering a more intimate experience than the larger NCL ships. This allows for increased port accessibility which means with less sea days and more overnight stays.

Among the destinations are: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore the Philippines, Japan, the Maldives and more.

“Our expanded presence in the Asia Pacific is a testament to our long-term commitment to the region,” said Ben Angell, MD and VP for NCL in APAC.

“I’m thrilled that guests from all over the world will have more choice than ever to explore our stunning region and that more Asia guests will have the opportunity to experience NCL while cruising from their very own doorstep,” he added.

