Swedish AI researcher and entrepreneur in Singapore

Oliver Edholm started programming by the age of 8. When he reached the age of 15, he dropped out of high school to work on AI research at Klarna and launched his own startup Depict two years later. He got inspired to start Depict.ai after realising that AI is applied in retail but only available for giants.

The Stockholm-based company, which provides AI-powered product recommendations for retailers, has raised $20 million from Y Combinator, EQT Ventures and Tiger Global.

Today, Oliver Edholm is now back in Singapore where he had a three month research project in the second half of 2019. He now works as a research assistant at the National University of Singapore.

