Former Danish China Ambassador writes book

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment

Laurids Mikaelsen, former Danish Ambassador to China , with his book about his parents. His father was a medical doctor and missionary in China where Laurids was born in i 1948. Photo: Martél Andersen
Laurids Mikaelsen was Danish Ambassador to China from 2007 to 2010. This was the country where he was born in 1948. His father was a medical doctor and a missionary in China. The civil war forced, however the family to return to Thisted, Denmark, where his father took over a medical practice.

Nordjyske.dk writes a long portrait of the former diplomat on the occassion that he has recently published a book about his parents.

The portrait is in Danish:  https://nordjyske.dk/nyheder/thisted/fra-kina-til-thisted-og-retur-som-ambassadoer/3352856

