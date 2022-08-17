Former Danish China Ambassador writes book

Laurids Mikaelsen was Danish Ambassador to China from 2007 to 2010. This was the country where he was born in 1948. His father was a medical doctor and a missionary in China. The civil war forced, however the family to return to Thisted, Denmark, where his father took over a medical practice.

Nordjyske.dk writes a long portrait of the former diplomat on the occassion that he has recently published a book about his parents.

The portrait is in Danish: https://nordjyske.dk/nyheder/thisted/fra-kina-til-thisted-og-retur-som-ambassadoer/3352856