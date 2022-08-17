China / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

H&M back online at Tmall after boycott in China

After just over a year of boycott in China, the clothing giant H&M is back on the Chinese trading platform Tmall. The boycott was among others based on a map on the clothing giants website which was eventually changed under pressure from China and a statement where H&M distanced itself from China’s treatment of the Muslim minority Uighurs.

The TMall site, which has more than 14 million users, became part of the boycott issued against H&M and several other major Western companies. According to a search made by the news agency Bloomberg, basic items such as t-shirts and socks from H&M are now available on the site again, but in small batches, which indicates that the business has not been running for very long.

In connection with the latest interim reports, H&M has not chosen to comment on the situation.

 

