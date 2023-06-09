Swedish airport is the first to use blended sustainable aviation fuel

Trollhattan-Vanersborg Airport in southwestern Sweden will become the first airport to use blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for aircraft refueling. The fuel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. This is according to Neste, the Finnish fuel supplier.

“Trollhattan-Vanersborg Airport will be the first airport in the world to offer only blended sustainable aviation fuel for all aircraft refueling at the airport. This will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions of departing flights,” Neste said in a statement.

Neste will deliver its sustainable aviation fuel to the airport in a 30-40% blend with conventional jet fuel. The current jet fuel certifications allow the use of SAF blended up to a maximum of 50% with conventional jet fuel.

The airport operates as a regional air hub and provides transportation services to approximately 40,000 passengers per year. The fuel is set to be available for refueling operations by late June.

In 2022, Neste had a global capacity for the production of 3.3 million tons of renewable products per. The production capacity is expected to increase to 5.5 million tons by the end of 2023 and to 6.8 million tons by the end of 2026.

Source: urdupoint.com