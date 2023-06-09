Norway expects smoke from Canadian wildfire, Europe joins forces with Canada

Norwegian scientists predicted on Thursday, 8 June 2023 that the smoke from wildfires in Canada would enter Norway but would not pose any danger to the health of the average Norwegian.

Since the first of June, the smoke has moved over Greenland and Iceland.

In response to the situation, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission announced that European firefighters already have been sent to help extinguish the fire.

“Canada has requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — and we are responding promptly,” von der Leyen said.

“France, Portugal and Spain are offering the help of more than 280 firefighters. More will come,” she added.

