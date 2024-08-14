Swedish Ambassador: Swedish enterprises wish to invest in Vietnam

Yesterday 13 August 2024, Vietnam’s president To Lam met with five ambassadors from Argentina, North Korea, Germany, Algeria, and Swedish ambassador Johan Ndisi in Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to Tuoi Tre News, The Swedish ambassador expressed how Sweden is aiming to strengthen its partnership with Vietnam and noted that many Swedish enterprises have already invested in Vietnam.

President Lam also expressed his welcome to Swedish investors looking to enter the Vietnamese market, particularly in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, green transition, green technology, renewable energy, and sustainability.

Source: Tuo Tre News