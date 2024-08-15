Vietnamese berry-pickers fill gap left by Thai berry-pickers

As the blueberry season concludes, Vietnamese berry pickers are stepping in to fill the void left by a decrease in Thai workers. Vietnamese workers are expected to harvest around 2,000 kilograms of blueberries this year. They are thought to sell directly to private buyers primarily.

With fewer Thai pickers this season, Vietnamese workers have become essential in ensuring a steady supply of berries to local markets. The extra income from berry picking is valued by many. Many uses their additional funds to help with expenses such as visiting family in Vietnam.

Berry prices remain steady in the Jakobstad area, but direct sales to individuals often command higher prices. Many Finnish customers are opting to purchase pre-picked berries rather than doing the work themselves.

This shift highlights the growing role of Vietnamese workers in the berry industry as they effectively fill the gap left by their Thai counterparts.

Source: yle



