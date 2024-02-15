Swedish-Cantonese artist showcased at Venice Biennale

Art festival in Vienna will for the first time include a Swedish-born artist of Hong Kong Cantonese descent. The Artist Lap-See Lam will contribute at the upcoming Venice Biennale with a massive Chinese Dragon installation.

The dragon will be showcased in the Nordic Pavilion, and will be accompanied by a movie that re-imagines Lo Ting´s voyage. Lo Ting is a half fish half human figure from Cantonese myth. The movie was filmed at the ship where the artist found the head and tail of the dragon attached.

Lap-See Lam sees the installation and the story of Lo Ting combined with her experiences as a minority in Sweden as the main subjects in her piece.

Source: www.thecollecter.com