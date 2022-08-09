A total of 24 car brands will showcase their latest models and innovations at the upcoming [email protected] 2022 in Singapore August 13-14. It marks the return of the expo after two years, due to Covid-19. “With the ease of restrictions, we have decided to bring back the event based on popular demand from both our clients and consumers,” said Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, the exhibition organizer, to Straits Times.

One major difference from previous expos is the increase in brands showcasing their electric vehicles. For the first time, brands that exclusively produce electric vehicles will be present. One such brand is Polestar, the Swedish automotive brand that prides itself at innovation. It will be showcasing its Polestar 2, a fastback that hits the 100 km/h mark in merely five seconds. Joining it will be Chinese brand BYD, which is now the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, reports Straits Times.

Visitors to the show will also be able to find crowd favourites, such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volvo, among others.