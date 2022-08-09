Finnish technology powers ultra-high-speed broadband in Cambodia

Cambodian businesses will soon enjoy network connectivity at greater speeds as Finnish Nokia and Cambodian SINET team up to deploy the Finnish company’s XGS Passive Optical Network solution to service the growing demand for ultra-high-speed broadband, Phnom Penh Post reports.

“Nokia’s XGS-PON solution will be initially deployed in the capital city of Phnom Penh before being expanded to other cities and regions. Once deployed, SINET’s future-ready network will be able to address the demand for more capacity and support new use cases, such as smart cities and 5G backhauling,” Nokia said in a statement on July 28.

“The deployment, which includes the upgrade of the existing Nokia fibre access nodes, will be completed in 2022,” it said.

XGS-PON technology is capable of providing symmetrical – downstream and upstream – shared internet access rates of up to 10 gigabits per second.

Nokia head of Thailand and Cambodia, Ajay Sharma, underscored that the company’s technological solutions will help improve the speed and quality of broadband service for SINET’s users. “The enterprise users will benefit from an increase in network capacity, speed and reliability”.